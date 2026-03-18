Browns Have Proposed A New NFL Rule Change

The Cleveland Browns are once again making headlines this offseason, but this time it has nothing to do with a player move.

Instead, the organization is pushing for a potential change that could impact how teams build their rosters for years to come.

As the NFL prepares for its annual league meetings, teams have the opportunity to submit rule proposals for consideration. The Browns are among those teams, and their idea is already drawing attention.

According to Adam Schefter, the Browns are pushing for a change that would allow teams to trade draft selections up to five years into the future, rather than the current limit of three years.

“The Cleveland Browns submitted a rule that would allow teams to trade draft picks five years out instead of three,” Schefter wrote.

The Cleveland Browns submitted a rule that would allow teams to trade draft picks five years out instead of three. pic.twitter.com/O1GPmJlmsp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2026

If approved, this would give teams significantly more flexibility when negotiating trades.

Right now, teams are somewhat limited in how far into the future they can deal picks, which can restrict blockbuster trades or long-term roster strategies. Expanding that window could open the door for more aggressive moves across the league.

For a team like Cleveland, the proposal makes sense.

The Browns have shown a willingness to be aggressive in building their roster, particularly when they believe they are close to competing at a high level. Giving teams the ability to spread out draft capital over a longer period could make it easier to construct deals without sacrificing too much in any single year.

However, the idea is not without risk.

Allowing teams to trade picks further into the future could also lead to franchises overextending themselves, potentially harming long term roster stability if those moves do not pay off.

NFL rule changes require approval from a majority of team owners, and not every organization may be comfortable with expanding trade flexibility to that extent.

The Browns have never been shy about thinking creatively when it comes to roster building, and this latest proposal shows they are willing to push for changes that could reshape how teams operate.

Now, it will be up to the rest of the league to decide whether they agree.

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Browns Re-Sign Veteran Defensive Lineman