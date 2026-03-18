Browns Re-Sign Veteran Defensive Lineman

The Cleveland Browns are continuing to make moves along their defensive front, bringing back a familiar name as part of their offseason plans.

As teams work through free agency and roster construction, retaining players who already understand the system can be just as important as adding new talent. Cleveland appears to be taking that approach with its latest decision.

According to Browns insider Daniel Oyefusi, the team has re-signed defensive end Julian Okwara.

“The Browns have re-signed DE Julian Okwara, per the NFL’s transaction wire,” Oyefusi posted on X.

The Browns have re-signed DE Julian Okwara, per the NFL's transaction wire. Okwara spent the majority of the 2025 season on the practice squad and was placed on the practice squad/injured list in December. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 18, 2026

Okwara spent much of the 2025 season with the organization, primarily serving on the practice squad. His year was limited, as he later landed on the practice squad/injured list in December, preventing him from making a significant on-field impact.

Despite that, the Browns saw enough potential to bring him back for another opportunity.

Okwara entered the league as a highly intriguing prospect with strong physical traits. Over the course of his career, he has shown flashes as a pass rusher, using his length and athleticism to create pressure off the edge.

While he has yet to establish himself as a consistent contributor, those flashes have kept him on the radar for teams looking to add depth to their defensive line.

Adding Okwara back into the mix gives them another option who understands the system and can compete for a rotational role.

Depth on the defensive line is critical over the course of a long NFL season, especially with injuries and fatigue playing a role late in the year.

It also gives Okwara a valuable opportunity.

Instead of learning a new playbook, he can focus on improving within a familiar environment and potentially carving out a larger role during training camp and the preseason.

While this move may not generate major headlines, it reflects a steady approach by the Browns as they continue shaping their roster for the upcoming season.

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Insider Urges Browns To Take Next Step This Offseason