Monday, November 17, 2025
Browns Have Reportedly Made Big 2026 Deshaun Watson Decision

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Deshaun Watson continues progressing through his rehabilitation from two separate Achilles ruptures, but his return to game action remains uncertain. The Cleveland Browns quarterback suffered the initial injury last season before experiencing a setback in January.

Watson has worked through each phase of recovery, and the organization is expected to open his 21-day practice window in the near future. Questions persist about his status heading into 2026 and whether enough time remains this season for him to reclaim the starting position. Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently addressed the Browns’ plans for Watson in 2026.

“As for whether or not he’ll be on the team next season, it seems a foregone conclusion that he will be. Watson will be in the final year of his contract next season with a cap charge of $80.716 million, and the dead cap charges would be too high if he was traded or released. The Browns will reduce that number via another restructure, but the economics dictate he’ll likely be around for the fifth and final year of his fully guaranteed, $230 million contract, which averages $46 million a year,” Cabot wrote.

Browns Still Searching For Answers At QB

Finding another team willing to absorb Watson’s contract this offseason appears unlikely. Cleveland faces limited options given the financial complications involved in either trading or releasing him.

Those circumstances could shift if the organization decides changes are necessary within its leadership structure.

The Browns invested in their quarterback future by drafting both Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. The organization continues developing both rookies while giving Gabriel the first opportunity to prove himself. He has started the past six games and posted a 1-5 record during that stretch. Those results have not strengthened his case for remaining the starter.

Sanders made his NFL debut on Sunday but struggled in his limited action.

Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation