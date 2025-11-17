Browns Urged To Avoid One WR Prospect In 2026

The Cleveland Browns clearly need to add more firepower to their offense. Fixing the quarterback position will be crucial to this team’s success – or lack thereof – but they also need to add more talent to the wide receivers corps.

They have been tangled up with several first-round wide receiver prospects in the past couple of weeks. With that in mind, team analyst Mac Blank urged them not to take a chance on Nyck Harbor.

“Nyck Harbor is so incredibly raw as a WR. But will be drafted close to the 1st round just simply because he’s 6’5 240lbs & has great speed. Not sure I want the Browns touching him because of their history with underdeveloped WRs,” Blank posted on X.

Cleveland Can’t Afford Another Draft Gamble

While clearly gifted and with a sky-high upside, the Browns don’t seem to have the best player development system and training staff in the league right now. Given their history, they might be better off with a prospect who’s more NFL-ready. If Harbor turns out to be a superstar somewhere else, so be it.

The Browns entered this season hoping that Jerry Jeudy would be their guy. Unfortunately, so far, that hasn’t been the case at all. Cedric Tillman got off to a strong start to the campaign, but he got hurt again.

This team has a big problem at quarterback, and there’s no amount of good playmakers who can change that. That being said, even the best signal caller in the game will struggle when his pass catchers aren’t creating separation and keep dropping passes.

Still, this team can’t afford to take risks at this point. There’s no such thing as a lock in the NFL Draft, but Harbor is a bit of a gamble, so they should pass.

