Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Have Reportedly Offered RB Coach Position To 1 Person

Browns Have Reportedly Offered RB Coach Position To 1 Person

By

Former Carolina Panthers running backs coach Duce Staley
Duce Staley (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)as

 

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski fired a number of offensive coaches.

Among those let go was running backs coach Stump Mitchell.

In the past few days, the team has interviewed candidates to replace Mitchell, including current Carolina Panthers assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley.

According to Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot, via the Faithful Dawgs Podcast on Twitter, the organization will offer the job to Staley.

Also mentioned in Faithful Dawgs’ Twitter post, the New York Jets will offer Staley as well.

This past season, Staley was a member of a Carolina franchise that was steeped in turmoil.

After a 1-10 start, first-year head coach Frank Reich was fired, and Chris Tabor was promoted as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

The Panthers have cycled through four head coaches in just the past two years and ended 2023 with a 2-15 record.

Before landing in Carolina, Staley was the assistant head coach and running backs coach for the Detroit Lions in 2021 and 2022.

During that time, he worked with running backs such as D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

From 2011-2020, Staley worked for the Philadelphia Eagles as special teams, running back, and assistant head coach.

LeSean McCoy, Darren Sproles, DeMarco Murray, LeGarrette Blount, and Miles Sanders are among the backs Staley tutored while in Philly.

As most die-hard football fans know, before coaching, Staley was a running back who played for the Eagles from 1997-2003 and the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2004-2006.

During his playing career, Staley had 5,785 total rushing yards and 24 total rushing touchdowns.

He also had three 1,000-yard rushing seasons, all during his time in Philadelphia.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ben Donahue
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ben Donahue
Contributor at Browns Nation
Over 25 years of experience in sports including coach, athletic director, game day operations, media relations, football operations, and scout. Ben currently [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

cleveland browns helmet

Reporter Says Browns Should Go For AFC South OC

4 hours ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Browns Fan Reveals Nice Gesture From Dorian Thompson-Robinson

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson #4 looks on prior to playing the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Shares Honest Thoughts About C.J. Stroud

1 day ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas

Analyst Defends Myles Garrett Against Recent Criticism

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Send 2 More Players To The Pro Bowl

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Reporter Questions Potential Kevin Stefanski Change

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Flacco Reveals His Thoughts On Potential Return To Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stump Mitchell Sends Farewell Message To Browns Fans

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Opens Up On Playing Right After Bonfire Accident

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Claims Browns' Recent Changes Are About 1 Person

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Jim Donovan Sheds Light On Browns Coaching Changes

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Houston Texans scores a 37 yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

Former Browns Coach Notes 'Awful' Body Language In Loss To Texans

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Reveals His Thoughts On If Joe Flacco Could Return To Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Analyst Has Strong Belief On Why Browns Made Coaching Moves

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Insider Says 1 Browns Position Group Needs To Improve

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Defender Clarifies Unclear Tweet

4 days ago

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs #15 talks with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Alex Van Pelt Confirms His Status With The Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Stats Show David Njoku's Notable Progression In The Last 3 Seasons

4 days ago

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Fans React To Recent Browns' Coaching Changes

4 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns watches during a 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Insider Reveals Internal Reactions To Browns' Offensive Staff Changes

4 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns receiver Corey Coleman

Former Browns 1st Rounder Is Joining New League

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns Send Classy Message To Joe Flacco On Special Date

5 days ago

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce

Reporter Compares Jason Kelce To Browns Legend

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Radio Host Defends Andrew Berry's Gesture After Texans Game

5 days ago

Reporter Says Browns Should Go For AFC South OC

No more pages to load