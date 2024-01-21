Browns Have Reportedly Offered RB Coach Position To 1 Person

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski fired a number of offensive coaches.

Among those let go was running backs coach Stump Mitchell.

In the past few days, the team has interviewed candidates to replace Mitchell, including current Carolina Panthers assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley.

According to Browns reporter Mary Kay Cabot, via the Faithful Dawgs Podcast on Twitter, the organization will offer the job to Staley.

The #Browns will offer Duce Staley the running back coach position according to @MaryKayCabot and the #Jets are expected to offer Staley as well. pic.twitter.com/jTIJUSgk0N — Faithful Dawgs Podcast (@FDPodcastCLE) January 21, 2024

Also mentioned in Faithful Dawgs’ Twitter post, the New York Jets will offer Staley as well.

This past season, Staley was a member of a Carolina franchise that was steeped in turmoil.

After a 1-10 start, first-year head coach Frank Reich was fired, and Chris Tabor was promoted as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

The Panthers have cycled through four head coaches in just the past two years and ended 2023 with a 2-15 record.

Before landing in Carolina, Staley was the assistant head coach and running backs coach for the Detroit Lions in 2021 and 2022.

During that time, he worked with running backs such as D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams.

From 2011-2020, Staley worked for the Philadelphia Eagles as special teams, running back, and assistant head coach.

LeSean McCoy, Darren Sproles, DeMarco Murray, LeGarrette Blount, and Miles Sanders are among the backs Staley tutored while in Philly.

As most die-hard football fans know, before coaching, Staley was a running back who played for the Eagles from 1997-2003 and the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2004-2006.

During his playing career, Staley had 5,785 total rushing yards and 24 total rushing touchdowns.

He also had three 1,000-yard rushing seasons, all during his time in Philadelphia.