Reporter Says Browns Should Go For AFC South OC

By

cleveland browns helmet
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

Earlier this week, the Cleveland Browns and head coach Kevin Stefanski parted ways with a number of offensive coaches.

Tight ends coach T.C. McCartney was not retained and running backs coach Stump Mitchell was fired.

Also fired was offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, who had been the team’s OC since 2020.

Since then, the organization has been interviewing prospective replacements.

On Thursday the Browns interviewed current Detroit Lions offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

Jeff Schudel from The Morning Journal believes that the next interview should be with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Tim Kelly.

Kelly played college football at Eastern Illinois before embarking on a coaching career in 2008.

He started in the college ranks and was a graduate assistant at Penn State in 2012-2013 where Bill O’Brien was the head coach.

When O’Brien became the head coach of the Houston Texans in 2014, Kelly went with him.

For the next eight years, Kelly coached the offensive side of the ball for the Texans including three years (2019-2021) as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach.

In 2019 with Lewis calling plays, Deshaun Watson passed for over 3,800 yards and 26 touchdowns.

One year later, Watson thrived even more with Kelly and threw for an NFL-best 4,823 yards and a career-best 33 touchdowns.

After Watson left the Texans due to his off-field issues (and eventually signed with Cleveland), Houston and Kelly struggled in 2021.

Then-Titans head coach Mike Vrabel hired Kelly before the 2022 season to serve as the team’s passing game coordinator.

This past year, he was elevated to Tennessee’s offensive coordinator.

Due primarily to injuries and turnover at quarterback, the Titans finished in the bottom third of the league in several offensive categories.

