Browns Have Signed A Veteran Offensive Lineman Ahead Of Bengals Game

The Cleveland Browns have already secured a spot in the playoffs.

Moreover, with the Baltimore Ravens thrashing the Miami Dolphins last Sunday, they can no longer get the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean Kevin Stefanski’s team won’t take their rivalry matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals seriously.

With that in mind, the team announced the signing of veteran G Rodger Saffold to the practice squad.

We've signed G Rodger Saffold to the practice squad

As pointed out by the Browns, the 6-foot-5 specimen is currently in his 14th season in the league.

He was drafted out of Indiana by the St. Louis Rams in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

The former Hoosier has made 176 career appearances (173 starts), playing for the Rams (2010-18), Tennessee Titans (2019-21), and Buffalo Bills (2022).

He was coming off the second Pro Bowl season of his career and made it to the second-team All-Pro back in 2017.

Even so, he wasn’t able to land a spot on a 53-man roster this season, spending most of his time with the New York Jets’ practice squad.

A Bedford, Ohio native, Saffold could give Kevin Stefanski’s team some much-needed OL depth as injuries continue to pile up and mount ahead of the postseason.

The Browns will only have bragging rights to play for in the season finale, but that also gives the team an opportunity to check out what they have on their hands with some players, so perhaps Saffold could get an opportunity to showcase his skills and prove that he’s still got something left in the tank.