Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Holds Unique NFL Record In The Past 3 Seasons

Myles Garrett Holds Unique NFL Record In The Past 3 Seasons

By

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

If there was any justice in the National Football League, the Cleveland Browns would have one of the leading MVP candidates for this campaign.

However, we all know that’s a popularity contest between quarterbacks, and there’s simply no chance a defensive player runs away with the award.

Even so, Myles Garrett’s impact on the team has been so notorious this season that people simply cannot overlook his contributions.

On top of that, the former No. 1 pick has made history by becoming the first player to record at least 14 sacks in each of the past three seasons, according to Browns’ PR director Dan Murphy on Twitter.

Even though he might not have the best stats among all defensive players, Garrett has been the most unstoppable and dominant defender on Earth this season by a very significant margin.

He should be the frontrunner to earn Defensive Player of the Year, and it shouldn’t even be close.

The Browns’ defense has led this team to an 11-5 record (8-1 at home) and a postseason berth against all odds, and hiring Jim Schwartz to take control of this defensive unit proved to be one of the best offseason decisions made by any franchise in the league.

Garrett continues to get better and more dominant as the years go by, and opposing players have no choice but to break the rules and hold him every single time they’re tasked with double-teaming him.

Despite this, he’s continued to shake offensive linemen off to get to the quarterback and add to his sacks total.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns helmet

Legendary Browns QB Passes Away At The Age Of 87

31 mins ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

ESPN Reveals Their Super Bowl Chances For Browns

18 hours ago

Browns Send Special Message To Their Fans

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Clears Up Potential Browns Effects Of NFL Week 18

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Graphic Shows Browns Duo Is Making NFL History

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends A Message To Browns Fans After Jets Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Browns CB Greg Newsome II Praises Notable Lions Rookie

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Shares Thoughts On 'Incredible' Performance From Browns WR

2 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

David Njoku Sounds Off On Analyst That Doubted The Browns

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Ronnie Hickman #33 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says 1 Injured Browns Defender Could Return For The Playoffs

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Quarterback Joe Flacco #15 looks on in the first half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joe Flacco Reached Another Milestone In Win Over Jets

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Elijah Moore #8 celebrates a touchdown against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Injury Update On Elijah Moore

3 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Cavs Fans Had Special Gesture With Browns Star

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after their win against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Sends Strong Message About The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns players

ESPN reporter issues a warning about Browns players

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

David Njoku Claps Back At Analyst Who Predicted Browns Losing Record

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Craig Carton Notes Major Factor That Makes Browns QB Joe Flacco 'Special'

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Analyst Apologizes For Bad Browns Projection Before 2023 Season

4 days ago

Former NFL star J.J. Watt

Former NFL Superstar Criticizes NFL Teams For Passing On Browns QB Joe Flacco

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Emulates Legendary QB With Recent Run

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Studs And Duds From The Browns Win Over The Jets In Week 17

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Notes How Different Amari Cooper Has Been In Browns Uniform

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Elevate 2 Players Ahead Of Jets Matchup On Thursday

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Has As Many Passing TDs This Season As His Former Team

5 days ago

Legendary Browns QB Passes Away At The Age Of 87

No more pages to load