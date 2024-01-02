Myles Garrett Holds Unique NFL Record In The Past 3 Seasons

If there was any justice in the National Football League, the Cleveland Browns would have one of the leading MVP candidates for this campaign.

However, we all know that’s a popularity contest between quarterbacks, and there’s simply no chance a defensive player runs away with the award.

Even so, Myles Garrett’s impact on the team has been so notorious this season that people simply cannot overlook his contributions.

On top of that, the former No. 1 pick has made history by becoming the first player to record at least 14 sacks in each of the past three seasons, according to Browns’ PR director Dan Murphy on Twitter.

NFL players who have recorded at least 14 sacks each of the past three seasons (2021-23):

Even though he might not have the best stats among all defensive players, Garrett has been the most unstoppable and dominant defender on Earth this season by a very significant margin.

He should be the frontrunner to earn Defensive Player of the Year, and it shouldn’t even be close.

The Browns’ defense has led this team to an 11-5 record (8-1 at home) and a postseason berth against all odds, and hiring Jim Schwartz to take control of this defensive unit proved to be one of the best offseason decisions made by any franchise in the league.

Garrett continues to get better and more dominant as the years go by, and opposing players have no choice but to break the rules and hold him every single time they’re tasked with double-teaming him.

Despite this, he’s continued to shake offensive linemen off to get to the quarterback and add to his sacks total.