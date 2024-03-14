Browns Nation

Browns Have Signed Special Teamer To 1-Year Deal

By

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns continue to make moves to bolster their roster ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Browns special teams coach Bubba Ventrone will be reunited with a veteran cornerback, as they’ve just signed Tony Brown to a one-year deal.

Camryn Justice of WEWS News reported that the team has agreed to a short-term contract with the former Indianapolis Colts player (via Camryn Justice on Twitter).

The 28-year-old already played under Ventrone’s tutelage in Indianapolis, so this move makes plenty of sense for both parties.

Ventrone has been known for his knack for getting back with his own players, as he’s already done that with Nyheim Hines and Matthew Adams.

Notably, Brown comes with plenty of experience as a special teamer.

Just over the past couple of seasons, he played more than 550 special teams snaps for the Colts, sliding into Mike Ford’s slot as a CB and special teamer.

Nonetheless, his time in Indianapolis came to an end after being suspended for the final there games of the 2023 campaign due to conduct detrimental to the team for allegedly violating team rules.

Needless to say, that’s not going to fly in Cleveland either, but coach Ventrone has faith in his ability to tame him and keep him under control.

With Ventrone at the helm, the Browns had one of the best special team units in the league last season, so he clearly knows what he’s doing.

Hopefully, they’ll build from last year’s momentum, and this move will inch the team even closer to Super Bowl contention, as there are high hopes in Berea for the 2024 Cleveland Browns.

Ernesto Cova
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

