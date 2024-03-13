Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Notable Sports Analyst Shares Message About Top Browns Offensive Player

Notable Sports Analyst Shares Message About Top Browns Offensive Player

By

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns recently sent a clear message by signing Jameis Winston as their backup quarterback instead of Joe Flacco: This is Deshaun Watson’s team.

Given the way Flacco played last season and how he earned the praise, love, and respect of the locker room and the fan base, Cleveland bringing him back could’ve created a distraction for Watson.

And while some argue that he should be able to deal with some competition and that the Browns should strive to get the best player regardless of how much he’s making or his age, others think this was the right move.

Notably, that includes FS1’s Craig Carton.

Talking on “The Carton Show”, he reminded everyone just how great a quarterback Watson used to be, urging Cleveland fans to not lose hope on him (via The Carton Show on YouTube).

He believes Watson just needs to develop a better relationship with Cleveland’s skill players to take another leap forward.

Whatever the case, the Browns have made it loud and clear that they will go the extra mile to make things work for Watson, as they should.

Not only did Cleveland give up a lot of assets to get him, but they also doubled down by signing him to a fully guaranteed contract extension.

That deal is looking like one of the worst in NFL history right now, and the clock is ticking on the former Clemson quarterback.

So, if the Browns felt like they had to remove any potential distraction out of the equation to get the best out of him, so be it.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Voice Of The Browns Shares His Thoughts On Recent Cleveland Signing

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam

Analyst Sends Big Message To The Browns Leadership

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Former Browns Coach Disapproves Recent Cleveland Signing

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Questions Who Is Making Decisions For The Browns

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former Browns Player Has Clear Message About Cleveland's Offseason Plans

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Reporter Offers Clear Explanation To Browns Moving On From Veteran QB

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Former Browns Player Describes What Cleveland Is Getting In Newest WR

5 hours ago

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo's 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Nyheim Hines Sends A Clear Message To Browns Fans

19 hours ago

Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates after a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Jameis Winston Reveals Why He Signed With Browns

20 hours ago

Jordan Hicks #58 of the Minnesota Vikings takes the field prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Insider Shares Promising Stat About Recent Browns Addition

20 hours ago

Shelby Harris #93 of the Cleveland Browns during warm up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Shelby Harris Announces Decision About His Future

20 hours ago

A New England Patriots helmet on the bench during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Browns Lose Notable Defender To The Patriots

21 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Are Landing Veteran RB On 1-Year Deal

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Browns Reportedly Close To Signing Former No. 1 Overall Pick

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Retain Another DE In Free Agency

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Says Goodbye To 2 Former Browns Teammates

1 day ago

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Browns Are Set To Face Difficult List Of QBs Next Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Explains How Browns Could Replace Amari Cooper In 2025

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Browns Analyst Reveals Who Team Should Target To Have The Best DL

2 days ago

Running back Zach Moss

Browns Reportedly Interested In Signing Colts RB

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

Patriots Have 'Real Interest' In Browns Potential Target

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

PFF Names Denzel Ward A Top-10 CB From Last Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Former NFL Player Makes Harsh Statement About Browns' Super Bowl Chances

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Maurice Hurst

Next Gen Stats Details Browns' Biggest Needs In Free Agency

3 days ago

Voice Of The Browns Shares His Thoughts On Recent Cleveland Signing

No more pages to load