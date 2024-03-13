Notable Sports Analyst Shares Message About Top Browns Offensive Player

The Cleveland Browns recently sent a clear message by signing Jameis Winston as their backup quarterback instead of Joe Flacco: This is Deshaun Watson’s team.

Given the way Flacco played last season and how he earned the praise, love, and respect of the locker room and the fan base, Cleveland bringing him back could’ve created a distraction for Watson.

And while some argue that he should be able to deal with some competition and that the Browns should strive to get the best player regardless of how much he’s making or his age, others think this was the right move.

Notably, that includes FS1’s Craig Carton.

Talking on “The Carton Show”, he reminded everyone just how great a quarterback Watson used to be, urging Cleveland fans to not lose hope on him (via The Carton Show on YouTube).

He believes Watson just needs to develop a better relationship with Cleveland’s skill players to take another leap forward.

Whatever the case, the Browns have made it loud and clear that they will go the extra mile to make things work for Watson, as they should.

Not only did Cleveland give up a lot of assets to get him, but they also doubled down by signing him to a fully guaranteed contract extension.

That deal is looking like one of the worst in NFL history right now, and the clock is ticking on the former Clemson quarterback.

So, if the Browns felt like they had to remove any potential distraction out of the equation to get the best out of him, so be it.