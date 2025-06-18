Insider Believes Browns Will Make Surprising QB Roster Decision

After years of quarterback uncertainty, the Cleveland Browns now face the opposite problem.

Instead of searching for a signal caller, they’re weighing whether to keep an entire quarterback room intact.

The Browns currently have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders on their roster.

While many expect roster cuts before training camp, the organization appears committed to a different approach.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently discussed the team’s plans during an appearance on Baskin and Phelps.

“I absolutely think they will do it,” Cabot said about the possibility of the Browns keeping four quarterbacks on the roster. “I think you can almost count on it at the very beginning of the season while they work through their roster decisions and from there, it’s just a matter of time if they decide to hang on to all four through the trade deadline on November 4th which would give them eight games to figure out where this whole thing is going. You can definitely do it from a financial standpoint and then there are a lot of backend roster guys that don’t end up playing anyway, so I think you could make it work.”

Her assessment suggests Cleveland might retain all four quarterbacks through the season’s early stages.

The financial aspect makes this strategy feasible.

The four quarterbacks carry a combined salary cap hit of just $7.6 million.

That figure pales in comparison to Deshaun Watson’s $35.97 million cap charge for 2025, which will exceed $80 million by 2026.

However, keeping four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster breaks conventional NFL wisdom.

The Browns might need to “borrow” a roster spot from another position group to accommodate this strategy.

Such moves create risks when injuries strike other areas of the team.

Sacrificing depth at the offensive line, the defensive line, or the running back corps could prove costly during the season.

This approach suggests Cleveland views the situation as temporary.

The Browns may be positioning themselves to maximize trade value as training camp approaches, using their quarterback depth as leverage in potential deals.

