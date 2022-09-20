Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Keeps Saying The Right Things

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has been through the best and the worst times with the Cleveland Browns.

Two seasons ago, he helped break the Browns’ playoff drought that dated back to 2003.

Aside from finishing the regular season with an 11-5 record, they also defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road during their Wild Card Round game.

Last season, the Browns looked sharp after starting the season 3-1.

Unfortunately, they went 5-8 after to bow out of the playoffs with an 8-9 mark.

That’s a heartbreaking finish for a squad that is looking to establish itself as a serious contender.

The Browns experienced another heartbreak in Week 2 of the 2022 season after losing to the New York Jets.

It’s one thing to know that defeat is imminent because it’s difficult to catch up.

It’s another to lose after holding a commanding 13-point lead with less than two minutes left in the game.

The Jets made the most of the opportunities Cleveland gave to score a one-point win, 31-30.

Stefanski blames no one but himself for the collapse.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski: "Let me be very clear, anything that happens out there I've got to get fixed. That's on me." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 19, 2022

After all, he had the final say on what to do during the Jets’ expected onside kick and during Nick Chubb‘s run for a touchdown.

Stefanski Needs A Crash Course On Decision-Making

Securing the ball from the onside kick could have ended the game.

However, that attempt would not even happen if Chubb opted to stop short of the end zone.

If Stefanski understood the moment, he could have instructed Chubb to fall short of the goal line.

That way, the Browns could run out the clock to preserve the win because the Jets had no timeouts.

Instead, Cade York‘s blocked extra point attempt gave the Jets some life.