Browns Veteran Defends The Fans Amid Ongoing Debate

The Cleveland Browns could have started the season at 2-0 if they defeated the New York Jets at home.

It’s a record they haven’t achieved since 1993.

Unfortunately, a monumental collapse gave New York the win.

The Jets scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes to complete a 31-30 victory.

After the game, defensive end Myles Garrett felt disrespected by the boos from their crowd.

He said, “I mean the more disappointing thing was the booing at the end. It was not the most optimal ending that we’d want.”

However, as WEWS sports anchor Carly Mascitti shared, offensive guard Joel Bitonio doesn’t see anything wrong with what their fans did.

Mascitti tweeted, “#Browns G Joel Bitonio on fans booing: ‘I’ve been here 9 years now. I’ve been booed at least once every year, as a team. They spend their hard-earned money on supporting the team. They were frustrated and disappointed, just like we were.'”

Bitonio is onto something with his statement because the fans spend time, energy, and money to support their team.

Since they want what’s best for their squad, they are not shy in sharing their sentiments, especially when things are going south.

Having a 2-0 record would have given them more momentum leading to their upcoming games.

Browns Must Improve Their Decision Making

Nick Chubb had a touchdown run to make the score 30-17 with less than two minutes left.

However, the Browns coaching staff could have dictated not to go for the points and stop shy of the end zone.

With the Jets having no timeouts left, the Browns could have run out the clock to preserve a 24-17 win.

But that touchdown gave the Jets life, especially after Cade York‘s blocked extra point attempt.

That blunder cost them the game and a potential 2-0 mark.