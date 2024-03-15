Browns Hire Former NFL Head Coach For Special Role

As is the case every year, when the 2023 NFL season ended, several head coaches were sent packing.

Unlike previous years, some of those who were fired are very well-known and well-respected.

Pete Carroll, Bill Belichick, and Mike Vrabel were among the casualties, but no one expected them to stay unemployed for long.

However, after the hiring season was completed, none of them had landed as head coaches elsewhere.

At long last, Vrabel has found a home for 2024.

According to AP sports writer Tom Withers on Twitter on Friday, Vrabel has been hired by the Cleveland Browns as a special assistant to Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry.

Browns have hired former Titans coach Mike Vrabel as a consultant to coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andre Berry, team spokesman confirms. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) March 15, 2024

Vrabel began his NFL career as a talented linebacker for three teams, including playing for Belichick in New England.

During his time as a player with the Patriots, Vrabel won three Super Bowls and even scored two receiving touchdowns in two of the contests.

After spending his final two years as a player in Kansas City, Vrabel got into coaching and was hired as the head man by the Tennessee Titans in 2018.

Vrabel’s six seasons with the Titans brought the franchise three playoff appearances and a trip to the AFC Championship Game in 2021.

Vrabel was awarded the NFL’s Coach of the Year that same season.

Unfortunately, the wheels fell off for Tennessee during the past two seasons.

In 2022, the team began the year with a 7-3 record before losing their last seven games to finish 7-10.

Then, the Titans went 6-11 in 2023, which ultimately led to Vrabel’s firing.