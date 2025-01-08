Browns Hire New Offensive Line Coach

The Cleveland Browns wasted little time making moves this offseason, announcing that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive lineman coach Andy Dickerson would not return on Sunday.

Cleveland made the moves as the Browns struggled on offense in 2024, and much of the blame was attributed to the new offensive scheme and the line’s poor performance.

While the search continues for an offensive coordinator, the Browns have decided who will be the next offensive line coach.

Cleveland announced their decision on Wednesday, naming Mike Bloomgren as the team’s newest assistant.

We've named Mike Bloomgren as our new offensive line coach. Welcome to Cleveland, Mike!

Bloomgreen joined the Browns after serving as the head coach of the Rice Owls for the past seven years.

The former college coach was terminated in October after his squad posted a 2-6 record to start the season.

Bloomgreen owned a 24-52 record during his tenure with the school.

Rice made a bowl game in back-to-back seasons under Bloomgreen, enjoying a postseason berth following both the 2022 and 2023 regular seasons.

In addition to serving as a head coach, Bloomgren has NFL experience that dates back to 2007.

He joined the New York Jets that year as an offensive quality control coach, serving in that role under Brian Schottenheimer and Bill Callahan.

The coach transitioned to the offensive assistant role in 2009 and later became the assistant offensive coordinator in 2010.

After his stint in the NFL, Bloomgren returned to the college setting to become an offensive assistant and later the offensive coordinator for Stanford.

He helped the Cardinal make the PAC 12 Championship game four times, winning three titles during his tenure.

