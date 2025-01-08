Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, January 8, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Hire New Offensive Line Coach

Browns Hire New Offensive Line Coach

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Hire New Offensive Line Coach
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns wasted little time making moves this offseason, announcing that offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive lineman coach Andy Dickerson would not return on Sunday.

Cleveland made the moves as the Browns struggled on offense in 2024, and much of the blame was attributed to the new offensive scheme and the line’s poor performance.

While the search continues for an offensive coordinator, the Browns have decided who will be the next offensive line coach.

Cleveland announced their decision on Wednesday, naming Mike Bloomgren as the team’s newest assistant.

Bloomgreen joined the Browns after serving as the head coach of the Rice Owls for the past seven years.

The former college coach was terminated in October after his squad posted a 2-6 record to start the season.

Bloomgreen owned a 24-52 record during his tenure with the school.

Rice made a bowl game in back-to-back seasons under Bloomgreen, enjoying a postseason berth following both the 2022 and 2023 regular seasons.

In addition to serving as a head coach, Bloomgren has NFL experience that dates back to 2007.

He joined the New York Jets that year as an offensive quality control coach, serving in that role under Brian Schottenheimer and Bill Callahan.

The coach transitioned to the offensive assistant role in 2009 and later became the assistant offensive coordinator in 2010.

After his stint in the NFL, Bloomgren returned to the college setting to become an offensive assistant and later the offensive coordinator for Stanford.

He helped the Cardinal make the PAC 12 Championship game four times, winning three titles during his tenure.

NEXT:  Insider Predicts What Browns Will Do With First-Round Pick In Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation