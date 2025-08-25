Browns Hold Prime Spot In Waiver Wire Order

The Cleveland Browns have some big decisions to make ahead of Tuesday’s roster-cut day.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the roster will be set in stone, and they will make moves along the way.

That’s why it’s refreshing to know that they will be among the top teams in the waiver wire order.

As pointed out by Andrew Siciliano, the Browns trail only the Tennessee Titans in that regard for the first three weeks of the season.

NFL waiver priority is 2025 draft order (no trades) for the first three weeks of the new season. 1. Titans

2. Browns

3. Giants

4. Patriots

5. Jaguars

Etc.. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) August 24, 2025

They need to make the most of that; they can’t afford not to explore all avenues to add more talent to this roster.

This team could use some depth at cornerback, and if they fail to address that issue on Tuesday with some of the players that don’t make the cut somewhere else, they might want to wait until the season to do so.

Not many analysts believe the Browns will fare much better this year than they did last season, but they have much more talent on their roster than a team coming off a three-win season.

Also, some believe that GM Andrew Berry and even HC Kevin Stefanski could be on the hot seat if they don’t get the job done early in the season.

With that in mind, they must leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of talent.

This team has to make a statement and silence the critics in the early stretch of the campaign, and having an edge over other teams on the waiver wire is certainly a good thing.

