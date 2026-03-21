Browns Host Another Intriguing Prospect Ahead Of Draft

The Cleveland Browns continue to stay active as they prepare for the upcoming NFL Draft, and their latest reported visit highlights another position worth watching closely. While much of the attention has been on wide receivers, the team is also doing work at tight end.

According to reports, Georgia tight end Oscar Delp recently visited the Browns after sharing a social media post from Cleveland.

“Georgia TE Oscar Delp visited the Cleveland Browns today, per his Instagram,” Brandon Little wrote.

Georgia TE Oscar Delp visited the Cleveland Browns today, per his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/QaEfk4f2Lj — Brandon Little (@BrandonLittleBL) March 20, 2026

Delp spent four seasons at Georgia and developed into a steady contributor in a competitive offense. While he was not always the primary target, he consistently found ways to make an impact. Over his college career, Delp recorded 70 receptions for 854 yards and nine touchdowns, showing reliable hands and the ability to produce when given opportunities.

Oscar Delp running a 4.48 40 is no surprise if you watch the few targets he got This burst is RARE for a player his size https://t.co/veaPY9rm57 pic.twitter.com/odeghqZ2UH — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) March 18, 2026

At around 6’5 and 245 pounds, Delp has the size that NFL teams look for at the position. He has experience lining up as a traditional tight end, but he can also move around the formation when needed. That versatility is something many teams value, especially in offenses that rely on multiple tight end looks and creative formations.

One of the more notable aspects of this visit is his connection to Browns head coach Todd Monken. Delp previously played under Monken at Georgia, giving him familiarity with the system and expectations.

The Browns have been doing extensive homework on offensive weapons, particularly pass catchers. While wide receiver remains a major need, tight end is quietly a position that could see an addition, especially after the departure of David Njoku.

Delp may not be viewed as one of the top headline prospects in the class, but players with his size, experience, and versatility often find roles at the next level.

At this stage, it is simply a pre-draft visit, but it reinforces a clear strategy. The Browns are exploring a wide range of options as they look to strengthen their offense heading into the future.

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