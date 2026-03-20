Browns Hosted Former Broncos Fullback For Visit

The Cleveland Browns continue to explore depth options as they evaluate potential roster additions ahead of the upcoming season.

This time, the focus is on a veteran presence in the backfield.

According to ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi, the Browns hosted former Broncos fullback Michael Burton for a visit.

“The Browns hosted former Broncos fullback Michael Burton on a visit today, per the NFL’s transaction wire,” Oyefusi reported.

The Browns hosted former Broncos fullback Michael Burton on a visit today, per the NFL's transaction wire. Burton, 34, didn't play in the 2025 season after he was placed on IR with a hamstring injury last August. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 20, 2026

Burton, 34, is a longtime NFL veteran who has carved out a role primarily as a blocking fullback. He has spent time with multiple teams throughout his career, including the Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, and Denver Broncos.

He last appeared during the 2024 season but missed all of 2025 after being placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury.

Throughout his career, Burton has been known for his physicality and reliability in short-yardage and run-blocking situations. While he has never been a high-volume offensive weapon, he has contributed as both a runner and receiver when called upon.

In Denver, he recorded 14 carries for 17 yards and also added 13 receptions for 73 yards, showing some versatility out of the backfield in addition to his primary blocking duties.

For the Browns, bringing in a player like Burton could signal interest in adding a traditional fullback element to the offense.

With a strong emphasis on the running game in Cleveland, a veteran blocker could help create additional opportunities in short-yardage and goal-line situations.

At this stage, it is simply a visit, but it’s another example of the Browns leaving no stone unturned as they continue shaping their roster.

NEXT:

Josh Cribbs Warns Browns About Drafting Ohio State WR