Josh Cribbs Warns Browns About Drafting Ohio State WR

There is no doubt that any choice the Cleveland Browns make with their No.6 pick in next month’s draft will be criticized.

For months, wide receiver Carnell Tate of Ohio State has been a rumored selection for the Browns.

But speaking on The Top Dawgs Show, Josh Cribbs urged caution about Tate. He reminded viewers that Tate is not a sure thing and still a “rookie guy.”

He believes the Browns need to focus on someone who can “plug and play.”

“Those guys are coming in, they’re just not proven, right? We know Ohio State has been dubbed Wide Receiver U, but [Carnell Tate’s] still a rookie guy, so you never know. You kind of want to get guys that are proven like we get a lineman, who can go in right away—plug and play,” Cribbs said.

Should the Browns draft OL at #6 because more OL tend to hit than WRs? #DawgPound@JoshCribbs16 is cautious on taking Carnell Tate… pic.twitter.com/qffeeC1EdH — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) March 20, 2026

To be fair, no rookies are truly proven yet. Even the most impressive college player still hasn’t endured the world of the NFL. Every selection in the draft will come with risk, and that is just part of how the system works.

But the Browns might be wise to draft an offensive lineman instead of Tate at No. 6, according to Cribbs and others. Players like that sometimes appear more prepared to play on day one and don’t need as much of an adjustment period. If Cleveland is looking to win consistently right out of the gate, an offensive line rookie could be the right approach.

But if they truly believe that their most important need is a new wide receiver, they will probably think long and hard about Tate. He is perhaps the most talked-about WR in the draft and might be the first taken off the board on night one.

With that being said, some are concerned about his slow 4.53 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. For critics already nervous about Tate, that may be enough to scare them off entirely. The Browns still have time to consider who they will target at the start of the draft.

Tate may not be the final choice, but he might be in serious consideration all the way until draft night.

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Young Browns WR Projected To 'Flourish' In 2026