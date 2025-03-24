Browns Hosted Interesting LB Prospect For A Visit

The Cleveland Browns have addressed their concerns about the linebacker position this offseason, re-signing Devin Bush while signing Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and Jerome Baker.

Cleveland is adding depth because the Browns will potentially be without Pro Bowler Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah this season.

Owusu-Koramoah, who was injured in Week 8 last season, has not been medically cleared to return from his neck injury, and the Browns haven’t provided any updates about their injured star.

While Cleveland’s offseason acquisitions will help their roster for this season, the Browns could seek a long-term solution in the 2025 NFL Draft.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson revealed that the Browns are interested in a member of the 2025 class, noting that Cleveland hosted Nick Martin for a visit.

“Oklahoma State Cowboys first-team All-Big 12 linebacker Nick Martin (Texarkana native, 4.53 speed, second at combine for position, 26 reps, 38 vertical, 10-3 broad jump) visits with Browns. Patriots, Bears, and Saints private workout. Had 140 tackles, six sacks, two interceptions 2023, fully healthy now after missing time last season,” Wilson said.

Wilson added Cleveland isn’t the only franchise interested in Martin, and the analyst shared that New England, Chicago, and New Orleans have also hosted him for a visit.

Martin was considered among the top players in this year’s linebacker class ahead of the 2024 season.

Thoroughly impressed with Oklahoma State LB Nick Martin (4). Electric athlete, elite closing speed, a ballplayer that deserves consideration as one of the country’s premier LBs. Not many defenders at any level that can chase down Xavier Worthy. 140 tkls last fall. pic.twitter.com/8uUKEgy3eF — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) July 12, 2024

A knee injury during the Cowboys’ road visit to Kansas State at the end of September sidelined Martin for the remainder of the season.

He finished 2024 with 47 tackles, two pass deflections, and one sack in five games.

Martin had a strong 2023 season, finishing with 140 tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble for Oklahoma State.

