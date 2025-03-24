Former Browns Player Names Top-5 QBs In NFL

Cleveland Browns fans have endured much suffering throughout the years, with a lot of their consternation and frustration coming from the team’s inability to find the right starting quarterback.

They’ve looked to trades, free agency, and the NFL Draft over the past two decades to find answers, but none of those methods have given them someone who can lead the team for many years, giving them consistency at one of the most important positions in the game.

For instance, Johnny Manziel is one of the most legendary college football players of all time, and when the Browns drafted him, there was hope that he’d help turn the team around in a big way, giving them energy and a sense of hope.

Unfortunately, Manziel never took off in the pros, and he was out of the league after a few short seasons.

He was drafted over a decade ago but is still tied to the Browns to this day.

Manziel recently talked about the top five quarterbacks currently in the NFL.

NEW: Former #Browns QB Johnny Manziel top-5 quarterbacks in the #NFL currently. 1) Lamar Jackson

2) Josh Allen

3) Patrick Mahomes

4) Joe Burrow

5) CJ Stroud 👀 (h/t alextantum) pic.twitter.com/k3aqXqj72D — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 23, 2025

In order, his best quarterbacks are Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and C.J. Stroud.

This list has raised some eyebrows among NFL fans, especially considering that Mahomes is the only QB of the bunch to win a Super Bowl, even though the others have played well throughout their careers.

Manziel continues to be linked to the Browns, whether it’s for good or bad reasons, something fans will have to live with for the foreseeable future.

NEXT:

Browns Land Intriguing QB Prospect In Late-Round Mock Draft