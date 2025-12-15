Browns Nation

Monday, December 15, 2025
Browns In Favorable 2026 Draft Position After Loss To Bears

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Browns In Favorable 2026 Draft Position After Loss To Bears
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have lost three consecutive games. They haven’t won since taking down the Las Vegas Raiders, one of three teams with a worse record than them this season.

Of course, that’s far from what the Browns intended this year. Nevertheless, it comes with a reward.

As shown by Tankathon, the Browns are now in position to have the No. 4 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Only the New York Giants, Raiders and Tennessee Titans would be on the clock first.

The Raiders need a quarterback, but the other two teams already have promising rookies at the position. Notably, that could mean the Browns would be able to nab a QB near the top of the draft if they chose to do so, especially if the Raiders don’t select Fernando Mendoza.

Cleveland will give Shedeur Sanders three more games to prove that he can be their QB of the future. If he succeeds, the Browns will be in a prime position to revamp their offense with a true WR1 and a first-round-caliber offensive lineman. As things stand now, they also have the Jacksonville Jaguars’ pick from the Travis Hunter trade, No. 28 overall.

It’s never OK to lose, but if there’s any silver lining, it is that the Browns might be closer to adding to a successful 2025 rookie class with even more players they need to get back on track.

NEXT:  Shedeur Sanders Endorses Browns Rookie For Bigger Role
Browns Nation