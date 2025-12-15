Shedeur Sanders Endorses Browns Rookie For Bigger Role

The Cleveland Browns didn’t address their major need for a wide receiver in the NFL Draft. Then, they added Isaiah Bond, a would-be Day 2 pick, as an undrafted free agent.

Bond missed most of the offseason and went undrafted while dealing with a delicate situation off the field. Before that, he was projected to be taken in the mid rounds, and the physical tools were clearly there.

He showed some glimpses earlier in the season, but struggled with drops and inconsistencies. However, it seems like he’s finally turned the corner, and he’s developing some chemistry with Shedeur Sanders.

With that in mind, the rookie out of Colorado vouched for Bond to get more playing time.

“Browns QB Shedeur Sanders said he enjoys playing with Isaiah Bond and points to wanting to use Bond more in the deep game, which he’s shown is a major strength of his,” Camryn Justice posted on X.

While it sounds highly unlikely that Bond will ever grow to become a legitimate No. 1, he certainly has the potential to be a big-play specialist and a deep-ball threat for this team.

The Browns still need to add a clear-cut WR1, and moving on from Jerry Jeudy wouldn’t be the worst idea. Still, beggars can’t be choosers, and they will have to get by with what they have right now. More than that, the Browns still need to figure out whether to roll with Shedeur Sanders as the starter for next season as well or not.

He’ll get three more games to audition for the role, and while he didn’t look good in the loss to the Chicago Bears, he’s already earned more trust and a longer leash.

