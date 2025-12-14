Insider Warns Browns About Potential Move In 2026 Draft

As things stand now, the Cleveland Browns are projected to have the No. 4 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. As such, there will be countless possibilities.

Some argue that they should look to trade up to nab Fernando Mendoza with the No. 1 pick. However, he may not be worth giving up two first-round selections.

Others argue that they need to go with the best player available. Then again, they already seem to be set on defense.

With that in mind, team insider Tony Grossi has some simple advice for this team. When asked his thoughts about the first-round selection, he urged the team not to pass on a wide receiver from Ohio State.

“Don’t pass OSU receivers,” Grossi wrote.

While he didn’t mention his name, it’s pretty clear that he’s talking about Carnell Tate. Tate was initially projected to be the first wide receiver off the board in 2026, and while Jordyn Tyson and Makai Lemon may have passed him, he might be the best option.

Ohio State wide receivers have tormented NFL defenses for years, and Tate looks like their next superstar. He’s also a homegrown talent, with so many Buckeyes fans being Browns fans as well.

The Browns desperately need to add a play-making pass catcher. Jerry Jeudy clearly cannot be trusted to be a WR1, and while he could still be a secondary receiver, the Browns need an alpha right now.

If they continue to roll with Shedeur Sanders, they must give him someone to throw the ball to. And, as of now, Tate looks like a can’t-miss type of talent.

