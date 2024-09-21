Browns Nation

Saturday, September 21, 2024
Browns Insider Believes ‘Breakout Game’ Is Coming For 1 Player

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.
(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

 

The 1-1 Cleveland Browns are heading into a Week 3 matchup with the New York Giants and will look to put together their first winning streak of the year.

The offense hasn’t been great thus far and has put up just 35 points through two games, but one team insider believes a breakout game is coming for one key player.

Tony Grossi chimed in on ESPN Cleveland on Friday and said that wide receiver Amari Cooper is due for a breakout game against the Giants and said that Cooper set a great example at practice this week by taking accountability for his slow start and saying it was a great reminder for himself that he needs to continue working hard and avoid going through the motions.

Cooper has just 27 yards on five catches through two games despite leading the team with 17 targets as he has struggled mightily to get on the same page with Deshaun Watson.

Cooper put up a career-high 1,250 yards with the Browns last season and saw his team add some help to the receiving corps this offseason by bringing in Jerry Jeudy, who currently leads the team with 98 yards and the team’s only touchdown reception.

Getting Cooper going would go a long way toward getting this offense out of the mud, and Week 3 would be a great time for it since tight end David Njoku will be missing the game due to an ankle injury.

A matchup with a poor defense could be just what the Browns need, and teams have had no problems moving the ball down the field and putting up points against the Giants so far.

NEXT:  Analyst Reveals Wild Stat For Dustin Hopkins
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

