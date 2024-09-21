Analyst Reveals Wild Stat For Dustin Hopkins

On Sunday, the Cleveland Browns will induct Phil Dawson as one of its two members of the 2024 class of Cleveland Browns Legends.

Dawson played for 14 seasons, starting back in 1999 during the team’s first year back in the NFL after former Browns owner Art Modell moved the franchise to Baltimore following the 1995 season.

During his time in a Cleveland uniform, Dawson made 305 field goals for the Browns, including 24 makes from 50-plus yards away.

Current placekick Dustin Hopkins is nowhere near that overall mark during his brief stint in Cleveland, but the 10th-year kick does have a leg up toward matching one record Dawson holds.

Analyst Nick Karns shared a wild stat on X as Hopkins – who has played a total of 17 contests in Cleveland – is already in second place all-time with 10 field goal makes from 50-plus yards away.

Wild stat: Dustin Hopkins has kicked in 17 games for the Cleveland Browns. He's already 2nd in Browns franchise history with 10 field goals made from 50+ yards. Hopkins has not missed a 50+ yard attempt in his Browns career.

— Nick Karns (@karnsies817) September 20, 2024

Additionally, Hopkins has not missed any of the 10 field goals he’s attempted from that long distance during his time with the Browns.

Cleveland made a trade for Hopkins before the 2023 NFL regular season began to acquire his services, and the kicker has rewarded the AFC North team handsomely for their faith in him.

Since joining the Browns, Hopkins has made 92.5 percent of his field goals, missing only kicks from 40-49 yards away.

The Washington Commanders originally chose Hopkins in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Hopkins remained in Washington for seven years before the team traded him in 2021 to the Los Angeles Chargers.

This offseason, Cleveland re-signed Hopkins to a three-year, $15.9 million contract that made him one of the top five highest-paid kickers in the NFL.

