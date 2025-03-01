Browns Insider Believes Myles Garrett Situation Could Get ‘Dicey’

Browns GM Andrew Berry stood by his franchise’s stance when he reiterated that Cleveland is not open to trading defensive end Myles Garrett despite his trade request in early February.

Garrett asked the franchise to trade him to a Super Bowl contender, allowing him to chase a Lombardi Trophy after playing for eight seasons with the Browns.

This standoff could become messy, according to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot.

On the “Afternoon Drive” this week, Cabot revealed what she’s hearing from Garrett’s team, leading the insider to believe there is no immediate resolution in sight.

“Myles’ camp is saying that they are not open to an extension, which I never hear that … I think this has the potential to get pretty dicey before it comes to a resolution,” Cabot said.

.@MaryKayCabot updates @afternoon923FAN on #Browns – Myles Garrett situation "Myles' camp is saying that they are not open to an extension. I never hear that. I think this has the potential to get pretty dicey before it comes to a resolution." 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/TUXmOtpzY3 pic.twitter.com/RWdmXGzk1B — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) February 28, 2025

Berry doubled down on the Browns’ stance that Garrett would remain with the team during his press conference at the NFL Combine earlier this week.

Cleveland could command an impressive haul in exchange for the defensive end, and analysts have suggested the Browns could land at least one first-round pick and multiple other draft selections in a trade.

Garrett finished last season with 47 tackles, including a league-leading 22 tackles for loss.

The defender became the youngest player to achieve his 100th career sack in 2024, notching that milestone one week before his 29th birthday in December.

Garrett also became the first player since 1982 to record 14 or more sacks in four consecutive seasons, and he tied legendary New York Giants defender Lawrence Taylor as the only player to record 12 or more sacks in five straight years.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Take Late-Round Gamble On Safety Prospect