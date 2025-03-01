Browns Urged To Take Late-Round Gamble On Safety Prospect

The Cleveland Browns will be busy this April as the franchise is among the league leaders with a dozen picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Although the focus for analysts has been what the Browns would do with their No. 2 overall selection, Cleveland owns multiple picks in the final rounds of the process.

The team could take some chances late in the draft, picking players who have the potential to become starters in the league with some more work.

Analyst Jeff Lloyd believes he’s identified a player the Browns should keep their eye out for on the third day of the draft.

Lloyd pointed to Kansas State safety Marques Sigle as that player, and Lloyd urged Cleveland to take a chance on him in the sixth round.

“Good production, 23 in July. Browns have a ton of rd 6 picks he’d be a nice gamble,” Lloyd wrote on X.

Good production, 23 in July. #Browns have a ton of rd 6 picks he’d be a nice gamble https://t.co/QB3C3cXXQz — Jeff-LJ-Lloyd (@Jeff_LJ_Lloyd) February 28, 2025

The player’s stats at the combine are eye-popping as Sigle finished among the top four in four categories: 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, vertical jump, and broad jump.

Sigle spent the past two seasons with Kansas State, playing in 25 games for the Wildcats during that time.

He finished his Wildcat career with 123 tackles, four interceptions, and 12 pass deflections.

The safety originally played that position for FCS member North Dakota State before transferring to Kansas State in 2023.

Marques Sigle is a freakish athlete & great person off the field!!! https://t.co/L71B2KU3fK pic.twitter.com/bee87N9aZ0 — Noah K.M. Chang (@NoahKMChang) March 1, 2025

The Browns are in the market for help in the defensive backfield.

Cleveland released Juan Thornhill in February, and veteran safety Rodney McLeod retired after the 2024 season.

NEXT:

Browns Analyst Believes Team Is Targeting 1 QB Prospect In Draft