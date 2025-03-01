Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, March 1, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Urged To Take Late-Round Gamble On Safety Prospect

Browns Urged To Take Late-Round Gamble On Safety Prospect

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Urged To Take Late-Round Gamble On Safety Prospect
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns will be busy this April as the franchise is among the league leaders with a dozen picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Although the focus for analysts has been what the Browns would do with their No. 2 overall selection, Cleveland owns multiple picks in the final rounds of the process.

The team could take some chances late in the draft, picking players who have the potential to become starters in the league with some more work.

Analyst Jeff Lloyd believes he’s identified a player the Browns should keep their eye out for on the third day of the draft.

Lloyd pointed to Kansas State safety Marques Sigle as that player, and Lloyd urged Cleveland to take a chance on him in the sixth round.

Good production, 23 in July. Browns have a ton of rd 6 picks he’d be a nice gamble,” Lloyd wrote on X.

The player’s stats at the combine are eye-popping as Sigle finished among the top four in four categories: 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, vertical jump, and broad jump.

Sigle spent the past two seasons with Kansas State, playing in 25 games for the Wildcats during that time.

He finished his Wildcat career with 123 tackles, four interceptions, and 12 pass deflections.

The safety originally played that position for FCS member North Dakota State before transferring to Kansas State in 2023.

The Browns are in the market for help in the defensive backfield.

Cleveland released Juan Thornhill in February, and veteran safety Rodney McLeod retired after the 2024 season.

NEXT:  Browns Analyst Believes Team Is Targeting 1 QB Prospect In Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation