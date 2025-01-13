Browns Insider Believes OC Candidate Should Have Been Hired Last Year

The Cleveland Browns will interview Klint Kubiak for their offensive coordinator position today.

That looks like a natural fit.

Moreover, that’s also why team insider Tony Grossi believes they should’ve hired him last year.

Klint Kubiak interviewing for Browns OC today. Better late than never. Should’ve been the choice last year. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) January 13, 2025

Instead, the Browns went with Ken Dorsey, who the Buffalo Bills had just fired.

Dorsey and Kevin Stefanski weren’t on the same page, but that shouldn’t be an issue with Kubiak.

He’s the son of Stefanski’s mentor, Gary Kubiak, and they have strong ties from their year together with the Minnesota Vikings.

They share the same offensive philosophy, and that can take any team a long way.

Stefanski will reportedly have more control and freedom with the offense than he’s ever had before.

While that’s a lot to have on your plate when you’re also a head coach, that’s clearly the way he likes to work.

Stefanski will most likely go back to calling the plays on offense as well.

That means that whoever he brings back will be an assistant, just like the title reads.

That’s also likely why the Browns have not interviewed any big-name candidates for the offensive coordinator position.

Even so, all in all, and even though the New Orleans Saints offense left plenty to be desired on offense, Klint Kubiak could be a no-brainer hire for this team.

It’s better to have everybody on the same page and heading in the same direction, and that will not be an issue if they give him the job.

