Browns Insider Believes The Team Will Not Trade 2 Stars

The Cleveland Browns have become sellers in the eleventh hour of the NFL trade deadline, swapping Za’Darius Smith and a seventh-rounder in 2025 for the Detroit Lions’ 2025 fifth-round pick and a 2026 sixth-round selection.

Trade rumors are swirling around potentially more moves by Cleveland, including suggestions that defensive end Myles Garrett and cornerback Denzel Ward could be had for the right price.

Could a blockbuster deal be on the way for the Browns?

According to Browns insider Tony Grossi, there’s little evidence to support that claim.

On “The Really Big Show” Tuesday, Grossi explained that Browns GM Andrew Berry has set a precedent to avoid trading cornerstone pieces like Garrett and Ward.

“I think that Andrew’s record is pretty clear on that,” Grossi said.

While neither Garrett nor Ward should be looked at as players who could be on the move, Grossi explained that one cornerback could be garnering looks across the league.

That is the only player Grossi said he could see being discussed during the trade deadline.

“The only question mark is Greg Newsome, who he drafted and also guaranteed his fifth-year option at a very hefty price,” Grossi said.

Still, the higher salary for Newsome next year could be a detractor for a potential suitor, Grossi explained.

Smith’s trade was the second of the year for the Browns after Cleveland traded star wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills in October.

Cleveland has a bye this weekend before returning to the field on November 17 to play the New Orleans Saints.

