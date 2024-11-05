Browns Radio Host Believes Kevin Stefanski Is Not ‘Untouchable’

The Cleveland Browns have a bye this weekend, giving the team plenty of opportunity to reflect on the issues this team’s faced through its first nine games.

At 2-7, the Browns are tied for the worst record in the league with several other teams, and Cleveland could be looking at wholesale changes among its leadership team after the season.

That includes head coach Kevin Stefanski.

Despite winning the NFL Coach of the Year award twice in his four-year tenure heading into the season, the failures this team has experienced this season could cost him his job according to Browns radio host Ken Carman.

On his show today, Carman suggested that Stefanski could wind up becoming the fall guy for this season despite his accolades and accomplishments with the organization.

“I do not believe he’s untouchable in this entire situation,” Carman said, adding, “I don’t know how you can on November 4th think that this thing is not going to get any worse and to think that Kevin Stefanski can find himself very much in the crosshairs here.”

"I do not believe he's untouchable in this entire situation. This isn't going to get better soon. It's probably going to look worse before it has any chance to get better." @KenCarman tells @SportsBoyTony the pressure has just begun for Kevin Stefanski, entire #Browns regime pic.twitter.com/jKeE12z39s — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 5, 2024

Carman added that he was not calling for the firing of the head coach, but he was “recognizing reality here.”

He noted that terminating any of the three key players – Stefanski, general manager Andrew Berry, and chief strategy officer Paul DePodesta – would leave an awkward situation for their potential replacements in this coerced arrangement.

Carman added that should the Browns end any of those three leaders’ tenures, the Browns should “move on from all of them.”

