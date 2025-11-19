Browns Insider Blasts Team’s Biggest Mistake

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to trade for Deshaun Watson seemed to make sense at the time. The quarterback was a rising star posting MVP-caliber numbers, and it seemed that he could be their savior.

Fast forward to today, and that clearly wasn’t the case. He’s brought nothing but trouble to the organization, all while his predecessor, Baker Mayfield, has established himself among the best quarterbacks in the NFL.

Even so, Watson’s huge contract has made him untradeable. Yet, with the Browns still struggling at quarterback, some believe he could get another chance at some point this season.

With that in mind, insider Jason Lloyd didn’t hold back. He put Watson and the Browns on blast, calling the entire situation “a disgrace.”

“Your owner has now come out twice saying it was a mistake. … The fact he’s even still on the roster is a disgrace. … I totally get why they made the trade. It was a magnificent disaster. And good teams identify that and get off of that as soon as possible, and they have not done that,” Lloyd said.

The Browns’ Gamble On Watson Backfired

Any team could’ve been enticed to trade for Watson in 2022, based on the way he played for the Houston Texans. The NFL has a long and embarrassing history of looking the other way when a player is facing a scandal off the field, especially when he is a star. However, giving him a fully guaranteed contract was what ultimately doomed the franchise.

The Browns also sent away draft assets in the trade, and they did not have any flexibility with the salary cap. Watson is still under contract for another year, but its impact could linger longer.

However, there’s simply no reason the Browns should consider playing him. He should have already played his last snap with the organization.

