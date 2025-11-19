Insider Shuts Down Shedeur Sanders Conspiracy Theory

For months, fans and analysts have wondered why Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft. They have also speculated on why the Cleveland Browns have been so resistant to using the rookie quarterback.

Now, everyone has seen Sanders play his first NFL game. His performance taking over for injured Dillon Gabriel in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens is making some understand why he dropped in the draft and hadn’t played this year.

Insider Jason Lloyd shut down conspiracy theories surrounding Sanders by pointing out that he just isn’t prepared to play at this level yet.

“Everything that we were saying in the pre-draft process, you saw unfold. The alarming part is everything we heard bad we saw immediately. Doesn’t know what he’s looking at, holds on to the ball, turns his back. Trifecta. One, two, three. You saw it all. That’s why he fell in the draft. It’s not a conspiracy. He’s not ready right now,” Lloyd said.

📞@ByJasonLloyd on Browns QB Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/m9kHPlOiY3 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 19, 2025

QB Struggles Reflect Broader Offensive Issues

Lloyd made sure to emphasize that it’s not just Sanders who is having issues in Cleveland. Any quarterback would have a hard time turning this team around because the offense is such a mess.

But there were multiple moments during his debut that showed Sanders as unprepared. The adjustment to playing in the NFL is daunting, and it obviously got the best of him.

Lloyd said that Sanders isn’t ready “right now,” which means he could get better as time goes on. But that doesn’t mean he will show a lot of progress between his first and second games, when he will be the starter against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12.

Sanders will have a full week of practice before that game, and it could help a lot. If he addresses his multiple issues, skeptical fans may believe he is on the right track.

