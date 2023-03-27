Browns Insider Comments On The Lamar Jackson Situation

It’s not a secret that the AFC North is one of the toughest divisions in all of football.

The Cleveland Browns have to go against Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, Mike Tomlin’s hard-nosed Pittsburgh Steelers, and Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

So, obviously, it’s always nice for fans to see some divisional rivals go through some chaos.

That’s the case with the Ravens right now, as Jackson has officially requested a trade and has made it loud and clear that he doesn’t want to play for the organization anymore.

And according to Browns insider Tony Grossi, it feels like his differences with the franchise are irreparable right now, so it should only be a matter of time before they eventually decide to part ways.

“They’re in DENIAL”, – @TheRealTRizzo. We don’t know where @TonyGrossi called from (😂) but he joined the guys to talk all things Lamar Jackson and his trade request. pic.twitter.com/54MHDriGPe — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 27, 2023

The Ravens placed Jackson under the non-exclusive franchise tag, which means they could match any offer he gets, or they’d get compensatory first-round picks if the signs with another team.

And while watching one of your biggest rivals get multiple first-rounders isn’t exactly what one would want, having one of the best quarterbacks in the league leaving the division would most definitely be good.

Jackson is reportedly looking for a fully-guaranteed contract, which seems unlikely at this point after missing plenty of time over the past couple of seasons.

Not many teams — if any — will be willing to meet his demands, so it seems like we’ll have to wait and see how this complicated situation pans out.