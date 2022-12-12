Browns Nation

Browns Insider Has A Plan For Deshaun Watson Moving Forward

By

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

 

Things haven’t gone according to plan with Deshaun Watson ever since the Cleveland Browns got him this season.

While the team sees him as their franchise quarterback, he’s been a disappointment in his two starts this season.

However, defenders of the young quarterback will blame his performance on rust.

With Watson being away from NFL action for nearly two years, it’s a valet point.

But now, an insider with the Browns is giving his plans for the star quarterback.

 

Hayden Grove Gives Interesting Plan For Watson

With some fans saying Watson is rusty, Browns insider Hayden Grove thinks letting Watson pass 40 times a game will help.

While the idea sounds great, it overlooks how Watson already had 40+ passes against the Bengals.

However, the plan also has another flaw in the eyes of fans.

If Watson is passing that much, fans fear he will end up with an injury.

An injury to him will devastate the franchise, as they invested a lot into Watson.

With Watson’s contract being fully guaranteed, the Browns will have to pay him even if he’s unable to play.

While keeping him out doesn’t help him ease back into football, it protects the investment made by the franchise.

So the team is at a crossroads with Grove’s plan.

Do they let Watson eat, or do they sit him out with their playoff chances already gone?

For Watson, he needs these reps to get himself into a rhythm with his receiving core.

However, the Browns need to protect him if they go down this path with their star quarterback.

