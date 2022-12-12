Browns Nation News And Notes (12/12/22)

It is Misery Monday, December 12, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are dealing with another Misery Monday as they dropped their Week 14 game to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Browns’ winning streak over the Bengals is now over.

Monday’s edition of Browns Nation news and notes is all about the fallout from the loss.

1. Metcalf Tweets During Game

If you think you are the only frustrated and disgruntled fan, think again.

Even former Cleveland Browns were visibly annoyed by how Sunday’s game was going.

Eric Metcalf tweeted three times during the game though he was obviously trying to restrain himself.

The tweet “PLAY CALLING” in all caps at 2:42 PM was his most specific.

I’m trying to refrain…SMDH — Eric Metcalf (@EricMetcalf21) December 11, 2022

PLAY CALLING!!! — Eric Metcalf (@EricMetcalf21) December 11, 2022

If I were at home I’d change the channel for sure! — Eric Metcalf (@EricMetcalf21) December 11, 2022

2. Is Coach Stefanski’s Seat Getting Hot?

I dunno if it's just me, but Stefanski coming out each week and saying "We didn't coach good enough" is getting really, really old. Kevin, if you frequently lose games because you didn't "coach good enough" then you're not leaving us with many options here. #Browns https://t.co/oCX4GvUU54 — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) December 11, 2022

Fans have grown tired of hearing Coach Stefanski’s post-game platitudes.

Week after week, they sound very similar yet these disappointing losses continue to pile up.

Is his seat getting hot?

Would the Browns consider making a coaching change in the offseason?

Many assume that he will get a full and normal season to work with Deshaun Watson, but that is far from a certainty at this point.

3. #FireJoeWoods Is Once Again Going Viral

There have been countless times this season when Browns fans have caused the hashtag #FireJoeWoods to go viral.

After the Cincinnati loss is another one of those times.

It's the perfect day to fire Joe Woods. pic.twitter.com/GJdjGS9iyn — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) December 11, 2022

Fire Joe Woods Fire Joe Woods Fire Joe Woods Fire Joe Woods Fire Joe Woods — 🅿️o’lo (@Preshsure_) December 11, 2022

The Bengals did not have Tee Higgins or Tyler Boyd so Joe Burrow had backups along with Ja’Marr Chase.

You would think the Browns’ defense would have the advantage in that situation, but they did not.

And at some point, there has to be a reckoning for these losses.

The difference in Sunday’s loss is that the offense did not look great either.

This is a shorter practice week as Baltimore comes to town on Saturday afternoon.

Happy Monday Browns fans!