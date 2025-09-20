Browns Insider Makes Big Prediction About Quinshon Judkins

Cleveland Browns’ rookie running back Quinshon Judkins has emerged as a bright spot for an offense searching for consistency.

The second-round pick from Ohio State has drawn praise for his explosive running style and physical approach that could provide the spark that Cleveland’s struggling ground game desperately needs.

Judkins’ arrival comes at a crucial time for the Browns’ rushing attack.

The growing optimism around Judkins reached new heights when Browns insider Jason Lloyd endorsed the rookie’s potential during a recent analysis.

“Quinshon Judkins is going to be really good,” Lloyd said on The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show. “I’m not saying he’s Nick Chubb. Don’t get me wrong. But one of the great things about Nick is that Nick would make a two-yard run, a four-yard run. A three-yard run, an eight-yard run. I believe Quinshon has the ability to do that as well.”

He's not Nick Chubb, but when it comes to Quinshon Judkins, #Browns fans, "do you hear me, do you feel me? We gon' be alright." (Kendrick Lamar voice)@ByJasonLloyd explains why | https://t.co/FckEBJKEnk pic.twitter.com/5rG0ZgsLMZ — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) September 19, 2025

Lloyd emphasized that Cleveland expects Judkins to be ready with his past issues behind him.

He pointed to his recent game at Baltimore as evidence, noting how Judkins managed 61 yards with just two days of preparation and one padded session.

After a rocky start to the season and preseason distractions, the 21-year-old has begun settling into his role.

His college resume speaks volumes, having rushed for over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns while helping the Buckeyes capture a national championship.

The insider even highlighted Judkins’ hard-nosed running style and impressive yards-after-contact numbers from his Ohio State days.

Judkins represents hope for a Browns team eager to regain competitiveness in the AFC North.

His transition from college standout to potential NFL contributor has been closely monitored amid various hurdles, but his talent and work ethic remain clear strengths.

The rookie’s development will be crucial as Cleveland looks to establish a more reliable ground game.

Browns fans will watch closely to see if Judkins can build on this early promise and become the consistent offensive weapon the team needs moving forward.

