Bruce Drennan Raises Alarming Concern About Kevin Stefanski

The Cleveland Browns are drawing heavy criticism after starting the 2025 season with consecutive losses.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski promised fans a clear offensive plan, but the unit continues struggling to find consistency through two games.

Several question whether rookies Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders might have produced similar results while gaining valuable NFL experience.

The Browns fell 41-17 to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, marking their second straight defeat with Joe Flacco at quarterback.

Local analyst Bruce Drennan delivered sharp criticism of Stefanski’s offensive direction during his podcast following the loss to the Ravens.

“Stefanski’s job has got to be on the line. He should be on the hot seat more than any other coach in the NFL after only two weeks. The offense is a total joke, and Stefanski is supposed to be an offensive strategist, an offensive specialist—dare I say, a genius? I don’t blame Flacco. The guy is 40 years old, his receivers were covered, and he has to break out of the pocket. He can’t scramble and complete passes with those legs, nor can he run for a first down or even gain yardage. Come on, coach, wake up before it’s too late,” Drennan said.

Bruce thinks Kevin Stefanski is on the hot seat amid the #Browns 0-2 start. Is he right?😳 #DawgPound "The offense is a total JOKE, and Stefanski is supposed to be an offensive strategist." Presented by #mentornissan https://t.co/ouNQklEmQD pic.twitter.com/TITXdAMuwO — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) September 19, 2025

Cleveland’s offensive struggles were evident against Baltimore despite controlling possession time.

The Browns failed to convert drives into points, with Flacco finishing 199 yards, one touchdown, one interception, and one fumble.

His limited mobility and receiver coverage issues kept drives stalling throughout the contest.

Gabriel entered late and threw a touchdown pass, offering fans hope for future development.

However, the game was already decided by that point, leaving questions about the quarterback rotation.

Fan frustration continues mounting as Stefanski’s record stands at 3-17 over his last 20 games.

The 0-2 start has intensified scrutiny on the offensive-minded coach, particularly after firing coordinator Ken Dorsey last season.

Protection issues and inconsistent execution have sparked quarterback change discussions, though Stefanski remains committed to Flacco for now.

