Browns Insider Names His ‘Favorite QB’ Prospect

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make on April 24th.

They could take a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, trade down to get more assets and take another player, or take a potential star like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

They could also shock the world by taking Jalen Milroe with their first-round selection.

When asked about that, Browns insider Terry Pluto admitted that if it were up to him, he would go with Cam Ward:

“As of now, my favorite QB for the Browns is Ward. I would never take Milroe at No. 2. That said, it’s a long way between now and the April 24 draft,” Pluto said.

Ward has been rumored as the No. 1 pick for the past couple of weeks, but some believe Hunter could still be in the mix there.

Ward is considered to be the best quarterback prospect in this draft class, and as such, he’s just what the Browns might need.

Nevertheless, he’s far from a flawless prospect, and some analysts argue that he wouldn’t have been a top draft selection last year.

Regarding Milroe, he has reportedly received strong interest from the Browns due to his connection with Tommy Rees.

The Browns’ new offensive coordinator coached him at Alabama, so it makes sense that the team will give him some strong consideration.

Despite his athleticism, he has never been regarded as an elite prospect or even a first-round talent.

The Browns need to be very careful with their decision.

The No. 2 pick doesn’t come around very often, and with all the needs they have on the roster, they can’t afford to drop the ball with this one.

