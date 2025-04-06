Browns Insider Names The Biggest Concern About Shedeur Sanders

The Browns sent eight members of their front office and coaching staff to Colorado’s Pro Day workouts, showing the interest Cleveland has in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Travis Hunter.

Both players are expected to be available when the Browns select the No. 2 overall player later this month, and Cleveland has been linked to both in mock drafts.

It’s one of the first strong indicators that Cleveland could take Sanders with their first-round draft pick, as the Browns are looking to build around a player who’s considered among the top of his class.

While Sanders has several strengths that could make him a long-term starter in the NFL, the player also has some concerning attributes to work through as well.

Browns insider Dan Labbe named his chief concern for Sanders, revealing that the quarterback’s belief in his abilities to improvise has to be addressed.

“I think he’s responsible for a good amount of sacks that he takes, and I think that sometimes he can get himself in trouble when he tries to do a little too much in the pocket. I worry how that’s going to translate when you’re facing NFL pass-rushers, and you’re facing defensive coordinators that are watching this tape,” Labbe said.

What’s to like about Shedeur Sanders? What are the concerns if the #Browns draft him? @timbielik, @LanceReisland and @dan_labbe talked through them on our latest #NFLDraft preview pod. pic.twitter.com/sHL0fdxa4f — Orange and Brown Talk (@orangebrowntalk) April 5, 2025

Labbe said that coordinators will send pressure against Sanders next season, hoping the rookie quarterback will hold the football instead of making quick decisions.

The insider noted this pitfall could be related to his support cast, and Labbe called his offensive line “really bad” at Colorado.

He added that Sanders likely felt he had to improvise for the Buffaloes to be competitive, leading him to “do too much” instead of playing inside Colorado’s offensive game plan.

