Analyst Predicts 3 QBs On Browns’ Roster In Week 1

The quarterback position has been one of the Cleveland Browns’ weakest links over the past two seasons.

Injuries have sidelined Deshaun Watson both years, keeping him from completing a full season in either 2023 or 2024.

Five other quarterbacks have started at least one game for the Browns in the past two years, and a sixth will join that list in 2025 as Watson is expected to miss the majority of the year.

Only one quarterback, Kenny Pickett, is on the Browns’ roster heading into the draft, suggesting the team could take multiple players at that position with their 10 picks.

Analyst Xavier Crocker listed that youthful option among the possible outcomes for this year’s squad.

Crocker, who is better known as “Chef Zae,” listed his preferred quarterback room makeup while also predicting what he sees as the most likely outcome for Cleveland’s quarterback situation in 2025.

“Ideally, I want (Joe) Flacco, Shedeur (Sanders), and Pickett. Realistically, it’s probably (Kirk) Cousins, Shedeur, Pickett,” Crocker said.

Crocker said he’s “Team Joe Flacco” after the veteran came to Cleveland in 2023 and helped the Browns make the playoffs in his late-season run.

Still, Crocker believes that Flacco will not return, and he’s pointing to Cousins as the team’s choice for a veteran leader this season.

Cousins is not a free agent, and the quarterback would need to be either released or traded from the Atlanta Falcons before Cleveland could add him to their roster.

The Browns have been linked to Sanders in multiple mock drafts due to the team’s vacant starting role.

Sanders is one of the two highest-rated quarterback prospects in this year’s draft, and the Browns have the No. 2 overall selection at their disposal.

