Browns Insider Notes Interesting Fact About Tyler Huntley

The Cleveland Browns have transformed their quarterback situation from a position of concern into one of the NFL’s most crowded competitions.

What started as uncertainty around Deshaun Watson’s availability has evolved into a five-man battle featuring veterans, rookies, and now a proven backup with championship experience.

Watson remains on the active/PUP list while Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett anchor the veteran presence.

Rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders entered the mix through this year’s draft. The latest addition came when Cleveland signed Tyler “Snoop” Huntley earlier this month.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot highlighted what separates Huntley from his competition.

“Of the 5 Browns quarterbacks currently on the roster (not counting Deshaun Watson who’s on active/PUP), Tyler Huntley is the only Pro Bowler,” Cabot wrote.

Huntley earned that recognition as an injury replacement for Bills quarterback Josh Allen in 2023.

His Pro Bowl campaign included 658 passing yards, two touchdown passes, 137 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and three interceptions.

The former Miami and Baltimore quarterback brings starting experience and game management skills that caught Cleveland’s attention.

His most notable stretch came in 2022 when he filled in for Lamar Jackson in Baltimore, ultimately earning his Pro Bowl selection.

Huntley’s familiarity with similar offensive systems gives him an advantage as he absorbs preseason repetitions.

While he wasn’t signed to compete immediately for the starting role, his presence provides valuable depth behind Flacco.

Huntley could serve as a mentor to younger players, step in as an interim starter if needed, or simply provide reliable depth during camp.

