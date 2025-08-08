Young Browns WR Stands Out In Joint Practice

The Cleveland Browns have generated plenty of buzz this week through joint practices with the Carolina Panthers.

Players battled for every available rep while coaches evaluated the developing chemistry within their offensive unit.

One player making the most of his opportunities has been third-year receiver Cedric Tillman.

The young wideout has drawn attention for his toughness and playmaking ability during the competitive sessions.

According to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, Tillman showcased his skills during the recent joint practice work.

“Tillman also made a few good plays before getting Friday night off, and is developing chemistry with Flacco and Kenny Pickett. In 7-on-7s, he corralled a crossing route in the end zone over cornerback Chau Smith-Wade, who’s had an excellent camp. In the final 11-on-11 period, he grabbed an out-route from Flacco before walking off slowly. The Browns said he’s fine,” Cabot wrote.

Tillman’s development has progressed as expected by the coaching staff. He missed part of last season due to a concussion but has rebounded strongly this offseason.

The receiver has earned a projected starting role and frequently puts in extra work with the quarterbacks.

During practice sessions, he has benefited from single coverage as defenses focus on Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku. This creates more opportunities for Tillman to make plays downfield.

His improved performance and growing connection with Joe Flacco have strengthened his chances for a breakout season.

The arrival of Diontae Johnson offers Tillman both mentorship and veteran guidance.

The decision to hold both Tillman and Jeudy out of the first preseason game shows the value Cleveland places on them entering 2025.

