Browns Insider Notes Team’s Current Draft Picks For 2025

The Cleveland Browns have made a bold move, trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.

This decision, while potentially beneficial for both teams in the long term, signals a significant shift for the Browns.

At 1-5, it appears the organization is conceding that their 2024 season is over.

In exchange for Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick, Cleveland secured a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round selection from Buffalo.

NFL Analyst Tony Grossi provided an update on the Browns’ draft picks following the trade.

For the 2025 draft, Cleveland now holds their own selections in Rounds 1-4 and 6, Buffalo’s third-round pick, and sixth-round picks from both Chicago and Minnesota.

Browns now have the following picks in 2025 draft:

* Their own in Rounds 1-4, 6.

* Buffalo's in Round 3.

* Chicago's in Round 6.

* Minnesota's in Round 6. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 15, 2024

The decision to part ways with Cooper wasn’t entirely unexpected.

Given the team’s disappointing 1-5 record and the absence of a contract extension for Cooper this summer, the writing was on the wall.

This trade may be the first domino to fall in a larger roster overhaul.

With the Browns likely headed for a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the strategy of moving veteran players for future assets aligns with a rebuild mentality, especially considering the absence of a first-round pick in 2024.

However, the Browns faithful have expressed skepticism regarding General Manager Andrew Berry’s recent draft history.

The last two drafts have left many fans underwhelmed, raising questions about the team’s ability to capitalize on these newly acquired picks.

