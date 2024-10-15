Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, October 15, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Insider Notes Team’s Current Draft Picks For 2025

Browns Insider Notes Team’s Current Draft Picks For 2025

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

The Cleveland Browns logo on the video board during the first round at the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington Texas.
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have made a bold move, trading wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Buffalo Bills.

This decision, while potentially beneficial for both teams in the long term, signals a significant shift for the Browns.

At 1-5, it appears the organization is conceding that their 2024 season is over.

In exchange for Cooper and a 2025 sixth-round pick, Cleveland secured a 2025 third-round pick and a 2026 seventh-round selection from Buffalo.

NFL Analyst Tony Grossi provided an update on the Browns’ draft picks following the trade.

For the 2025 draft, Cleveland now holds their own selections in Rounds 1-4 and 6, Buffalo’s third-round pick, and sixth-round picks from both Chicago and Minnesota.

The decision to part ways with Cooper wasn’t entirely unexpected.

Given the team’s disappointing 1-5 record and the absence of a contract extension for Cooper this summer, the writing was on the wall.

This trade may be the first domino to fall in a larger roster overhaul.

With the Browns likely headed for a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the strategy of moving veteran players for future assets aligns with a rebuild mentality, especially considering the absence of a first-round pick in 2024.

However, the Browns faithful have expressed skepticism regarding General Manager Andrew Berry’s recent draft history.

The last two drafts have left many fans underwhelmed, raising questions about the team’s ability to capitalize on these newly acquired picks.

NEXT:  9 Browns Players Are Eligible For Free Agency In March
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Report: NFL Reviewing Complaint Against Deshaun Watson

1 hour ago

Maurice Hurst II #90 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his interception against the Seattle Seahawks during the third quarter at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

9 Browns Players Are Eligible For Free Agency In March

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Sends 3-Word Message After Being Traded

5 hours ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Wide receiver James Proche II #11 of the Cleveland Browns sets before the snap during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Insider Reveals Browns Made 5 Roster Moves Tuesday

6 hours ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Browns Radio Host 'Encouraged' By Amari Cooper Trade

6 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Reveals His Thoughts On Being Traded To Bills

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Vents His Frustrations With Amari Cooper Trade

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Insider Reveals Amari Cooper's Ideal Trade Destination

7 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his touchdown reception against the New York Giants with Jerry Jeudy #3 during the first quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Send 3-Word Message To Amari Cooper After Trade

7 hours ago

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 02: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Fans React To Amari Cooper Trade

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore

Amari Cooper Traded For 2 Draft Picks To Bills

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Insider Believes Browns Could Move On From 1 Player At Trade Deadline

10 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ESPN Projects New Win Total For Browns In 2024

10 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Rodney McLeod Jr. #12 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown from recovering a blocked field goal attempt against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Rodney McLeod Speaks Out About Speculation With The Team

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Notes Browns' Difficult Remaining Schedule

10 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

Gregg Williams Rips Browns, Says 'High School Teams' Play Better

12 hours ago

A detailed view of the NFL crest logo is seen on a goal post pad in action during a NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings on November 18, 2018 at Soldier Field, in Chicago, Illinois.

Analyst Believes Browns Could Make A Surprise Trade

13 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

NFL Insider Reveals Why The Browns Can't Bench Deshaun Watson

13 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Former Player Says There Is 'No Hope' For Browns Team

1 day ago

Practice pads sit on the field Cleveland Browns during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Injury Update On 2 Key Browns Players

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Reveals Why 'It's Time To Give Up' On Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 12: Jalen Milroe #4 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks to pass against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 12, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

PFF Mock Draft Reveals Interesting Choice At QB For Browns

1 day ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Analyst Doesn't Hold Back About Kevin Stefanski's QB Decision

1 day ago

Ethan Pocic #55 of the Cleveland Browns prepares for a snap against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Browns Have Decision To Make At Center Before Bengals Game

1 day ago

Browns Nation