Browns Insider Predicts 2 QBs The Team Will Add This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns have been in the market for a signal caller for decades now.

Unfortunately, that’s the case again this time around.

That’s why they will reportedly go after an unproven rookie in the NFL Draft and also get an insurance policy/bridge quarterback in free agency.

With that in mind, one fan asked renowned Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot her predictions for the team’s next two signal callers.

Notably, she stated that the Browns will most likely go after Shedeur Sanders and Kirk Cousins:

“At this point. I would say Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Kirk Cousins,” Cabot said.

That’s not the most exciting scenario, and it might not make the team great in the long run, but it might also be the safest path.

Sanders is a good decision-maker and has plenty of experience in college.

His upside isn’t as high as one would want from a No. 2 pick, and there are legitimate doubts about whether he can be a difference-maker at the next level.

Most scouts believe that he will only be a mid-to-low-tier starter.

As four Cousins, he’s already familiar with Kevin Stefanski’s offense, and he’s a proven player in the league.

Nevertheless, he also carries a long history of shortcomings in primetime games, big moments, and against winning teams, and he’s not particularly fast, athletic, or young.

There won’t be that many top-tier options to choose from this offseason.

Hopefully, if that’s indeed the route the Browns decide to take, Sanders will prove the doubters wrong and become an impactful player and long-time starter for this organization.

