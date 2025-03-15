Browns Insider Predicts Surprising Move In Latest Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns need to find their quarterback of the future in this NFL Draft.

Some people say they should go all in to trade up and get Cam Ward, while others argue they should go after Shedeur Sanders.

Notably, that’s why it was so surprising to see that Tony Grossi has them going in an entirely different direction.

In his latest mock draft, the renowned Browns insider predicts that they will make a rather surprising move.

He predicted the Browns would trade down one spot with the New York Giants, from No.2 to No.3.

In the trade, they would get this year’s third-round pick and an additional third-round pick next season to allow the Giants to get Shedeur Sanders after the Tennessee Titans take Cam Ward.

Then, instead of going with Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter, the Browns would take Jaxson Dart at No.3.

Grossi said that there was no way to guarantee that the Ole Miss quarterback would be available by the time the Browns were back on the clock in the second round.

He believes he’s risen on most big boards, and if there was a way to make sure to get him further down in the NFL Draft, he would gladly take Carter or Hunter.

Dart is one of the most intriguing prospects in this thin quarterback class, and some scouts believe he can end up being the best among them.

Then again, as much as he’s risen, and even if the Browns need a quarterback, taking him at No. 3 might be a huge reach.

NEXT:

Kenny Pickett Names Which QB He Learned The Most From