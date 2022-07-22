Browns Nation

Browns Insider Questions The Josh Dobbs Signing

By

Joshua Dobbs #15, Deshaun Watson #4 and Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns warm up during the Cleveland Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

For now, Deshaun Watson remains the top quarterback on the Cleveland Browns‘ depth chart.

However, that could change once the verdict regarding his potential suspension is handed down by former federal judge Sue Robinson.

As early as now, they are filling their roster with other quarterbacks like Josh Rosen as Jacoby Brissett‘s potential backup.

But aside from the former UCLA standout, the Browns also brought in Josh Dobbs.

He was selected by Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft and stayed there for three seasons.

Dobbs was then traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars before being claimed off waivers by the Steelers.

He stayed in Pittsburgh for two seasons before joining the Browns on a one-year, $1 million contract.

Yet even though they’ve already brought in Dobbs, signing Rosen to a similar one-year deal is mind-boggling.

NFL analyst Tony Grossi tweeted, “I don’t know why the browns signed Josh Dobbs. Gave him no reps in OTAs. Zero. Josh Rosen probably moves onto No. 3.”

In that case, were the Browns more impressed with Rosen than Dobbs?

It’s not a good comparison, to begin with, because they haven’t done much in their respective careers.

Rosen has more interceptions than touchdowns while Dobbs has a passer rating of 39.1.

Meanwhile, Rosen’s passer rating isn’t far off with 42.6.

 

Dobbs Has The Better Upside

Based on the careers of both players, the Browns could have been better off with Dobbs than Rosen.

Both their numbers haven’t been impressive, but the veteran would have been easier to coach than the brash Rosen.

But it seems like the Browns have decided to go with Rosen, which could be a mistake.

  1. AZ DJ says

    I am not too worried about 3rd string QBs, nor will I question the decision made by reasonable folks who are in the building every day to see them.
    I would think it will be a fair competition.

Mike Priefer's Job Will Likely Rest On Cade York's Performance

