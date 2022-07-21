Browns Insider Reminds Fans That Football Is Nearly Back

Not too long ago, the Cleveland Browns were trying to beef up their roster during free agency.

Eventually, they gave lucrative contract extensions to Denzel Ward and David Njoku.

They also brought in Amari Cooper and Deshaun Watson.

Then came the 2022 NFL Draft wherein they selected nine rookies.

After which, voluntary OTAs started to help the new players get familiarized with Kevin Stefanski’s system.

Indeed, time flies by so fast that Browns insider Brad Stainbrook is already hyping the upcoming season.

Stainbrook tweeted, “#Browns rookies report for training camp tomorrow with veterans reporting on the 26th. Football is back.”

The last three words in his post should excite football fans worldwide.

After months of waiting, the players will once again take the field to determine the best of the best.

But before the games that matter, the Browns will develop their squad during training camp.

Typically, rookies report earlier because they have more to learn.

Aside from proving their skill on the field, they must know the playbook like the palm of their hands.

Having mastery over the playbook will help them make the right plays and succeed early in their careers.

Five days later, the veterans will return to camp and the competition for spots on the final roster will commence.

Browns Training Camp Will Be A Tough Battle For All Participants

NFL teams typically invite at least 80 to 90 athletes to report for camp.

From that number, they will determine the 53 players who will be part of the main roster.

The veterans are not guaranteed a roster spot, especially if a younger player proves to be a better option.

Therefore, every man competes hard in training camp to get in.

Ultimately, having the best players will help the team succeed.