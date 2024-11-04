Browns Nation

Monday, November 4, 2024
Browns Insider Reveals His Belief About Dorian Thompson-Robinson Role For 2024

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns entered their contest against the Los Angeles Chargers with visions of making a second consecutive surprise run to the AFC playoffs on Sunday.

Those dreams of playing deep into the postseason turned into a nightmare yesterday as the Browns dropped a 27-10 decision to the Chargers.

Quarterback play – which had been the scapegoat for the team’s poor start to the season – was again suspect with veteran Jameis Winston tossing three interceptions against Los Angeles.

With starting quarterback Deshaun Watson out for the year with an Achilles injury, the Browns have relied on Winston over Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the team’s 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

Browns insider Tony Grossi believes that could change.

Grossi shared his thoughts after the game, revealing his belief that Cleveland will soon turn to their second-year player as the Browns cling to the faintest of hopes the franchise could make a postseason run in 2024.

“Soon, DTR has to be prepared for extended play,” Grossi wrote on X.

Grossi has explained this idea before as the Browns could evaluate Thompson-Robinson by giving him the opportunity to start multiple contests, allowing the team to decide his future with the squad.

Thompson-Robinson has played in only one contest this season as he was elevated to be Watson’s backup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In that game, Thompson-Robinson was 11-of-24 passing for 82 yards and two interceptions, and he added 44 yards on the ground off three carries.

He was hurt on his second interception, injuring his finger as he went for a tackle.

Cleveland will be off this weekend, returning to action on November 17 against the New Orleans Saints.

