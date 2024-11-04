Insider Believes Browns Are ‘Open To Selling’ As NFL Trade Deadline Looms

With the Cleveland Browns’ loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, the franchise’s hopes for a repeat playoff berth hinge on the team returning from the bye next weekend and being near perfect in the second half of their season.

That’s exactly the opposite of what this team has experienced through nine games in 2024.

Cleveland’s 2-7 record is tied with seven other NFL franchises for the league’s worst, and hopes among its fanbase that the team will turn its season around are beginning to fade.

Analysts believe the Browns will be sellers in this year’s market with the NFL trade deadline looming tomorrow.

That’s the conclusion NFL insider Albert Breer made late Sunday night as he suggested the Browns would be entertaining offers for several of their players (via Jackson McCurry’s X post).

“It’d take a Herschel Walker Great-Train-Robbery-type of haul for the Browns to move (Myles) Garrett, who had three sacks Sunday,” Breer wrote, adding, “But that doesn’t mean they aren’t open to selling.”

Breer noted that the Browns will have their first-round draft pick in 2025 for the first time since trading for quarterback Deshaun Watson in 2022, allowing Cleveland to select a player who could make an immediate impact.

The insider named two players who could be available to other teams, identifying Za’Darius Smith and Greg Newsome as a pair of Browns who could be playing for other teams after Tuesday’s deadline.

The Browns have a bye this weekend before returning to the field on November 17 to face the New Orleans Saints.

